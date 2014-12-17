Indian shares fall, post 2nd straight weekly loss
April 21 Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.
MANILA Dec 17 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd is open to buying more shares in Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC), its president said on Wednesday.
Cathay Financial said on Tuesday its board had approved its insurance unit's 17.9 billion peso ($400 million) investment in RCBC, taking a 20 percent stake in the Philippines' ninth largest lender by assets.
"Definitely we are interested to invest for more," Cathay President Lee Chang-Ken told reporters when asked if the company was looking to acquire more shares in the Philippine lender. (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
April 21 Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.
* Property loans rise $247 bln in Q1 vs $176 bln increase in Q4