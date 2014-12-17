* Cathay may buy more RCBC shares from open market
* Cathay, RCBC to cooperate on asset management
(Adds comments, background)
MANILA Dec 17 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd
said it was open to raising its stake in Rizal
Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) to as much as 30
percent, soon after it acquired 20 percent of the mid-sized
Philippine lender.
The two companies on Wednesday sealed the deal for Cathay
Financial to acquire 20 percent of RCBC for 17.92 billion pesos
($400 million), a sign that Taiwanese financial firms are moving
more aggressively to expand beyond their home
market.
Cathay Financial President Lee Chang-Ken said the company
had obtained the management's approval to acquire more RCBC
shares from the open market.
"If they (RCBC) agree...definitely we are interested to
invest more," Lee told reporters when asked if the company was
looking to acquire more shares in the Philippine lender.
Lee said current the share price of RCBC, the Philippines'
ninth largest lender by assets, is attractive compared with when
the deal was announced in September.
Shares in RCBC rose 1.08 percent to 46.80 pesos each on
Wednesday, 26.9 percent lower than the 64 peso buying price of
Cathay Financial.
Taiwan's regulators encourage financial institutions to
expand in Asia given an overcrowded home market. For their part,
Philippine banks are drawing overseas interest after Congress
passed a law allowing foreign groups to take full control of
local banks.
"Both RCBC and Cathay see a sizeable cooperation opportunity
in the asset management space in the Philippines," RCBC said in
a statement.
The Philippine lender is also tapping into the retail and
consumer banking expertise of Cathay Financial subsidiary Cathay
United Bank, said RCBC President Lorenzo Tan.
($1 = 44.7650 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)