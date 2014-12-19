Dec 19 Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking
Corp (RCBC)
* Says looking at offering two tranches of long-term
negotiable certificates of time deposit (LTNCD) next year
* First 5-7 billion pesos ($111.7-$156.4 million) tranche in
March, to be followed by another 5-7 billion pesos offering in
May, said RCBC Executive Vice President John Deveras
* RCBC board approved in August up to 20 billion pesos
issuance of LTNCD, with 2.1 billion issued to date
* The mid-sized lender, partly owned by Taiwan's Cathay
Financial Holding Co Ltd, expects loan demand from
clients undertaking infrastructure and power projects
($1 = 44.7500 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)