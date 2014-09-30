* Cathay Life to buy 280 mln shares at 64 pesos apiece
MANILA/TAIWAN, Sept 30 Cathay Financial Holding
Co Ltd is set to acquire a fifth of the Philippines'
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) for about $400
million, the latest sign that Taiwanese financial firms are
moving more aggressively to expand outside their home market.
Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd, a unit of Cathay Financial,
has become the preferred bidder for 20 percent stake, taking
advantage of new rules in Taiwan that allow insurance capital to
be used in acquisitions overseas, but not be counted toward an
insurer's overall overseas investment quota.
Taiwan's regulators are encouraging financial institutions
to expand in Asia as their home market is overcrowded. At the
same time Philippine banks are drawing overseas investment after
Congress passed a law allowing foreign groups to take full
control of local banks.
Many Philippine banks have, however, been reluctant to sell
more than a minority stake.
Lorenzo Tan, chief executive of the Philippine's fifth
largest bank by assets, told reporters that the lender was
attracted to Cathay's asset management capability.
"There were several interested investors, but we chose them
because they can add value to our business," he said.
"They are in Vietnam, Cambodia, they have office in Myanmar,
they operate in countries that we are not familiar with," he
added. RCBC would also expand Cathay's access to Southeast Asian
markets, he said.
Under the terms of the deal being discussed, Cathay Life
will pay 64 pesos per share, a 19 percent premium to RCBC's
previous close.
It will buy a 9.7 percent stake by subscribing to new shares
and purchase the remainder from Hexagon Investments B.V. and
International Finance Corp.
A potential deal, including details about the share price,
had been flagged by media in recent months but despite this
RCBC's share price has yet to rise that far.
On Tuesday, they climbed as high as 57 pesos before paring
gains to end at 54.15 pesos, up 1 percent on the day.
Luis Limlingan, head of business development and analyst at
Regina Capital Development Corp in Manila, said despite the
muted market reaction, he saw it as a good deal as RCBC would be
able to take advantage of Cathay's expertise in insurance.
"I don't think the market fully appreciates the impact of
the deal," he said.
An agreement is still subject to approval from Philippine
and Taiwanese regulators.
Tan also said that RCBC has shelved a stock rights offer
that was expected to raise around $100 million as the lender no
longer needed the funds.
"We will have enough capital to last us up to 2018," he
said.
In addition to Cathay's move, Taiwan's CTBC Financial
Holding Co Ltd said last month that its insurance arm
was taking a 19.99 percent stake in the insurance unit of
China's Agricultural Bank of China.
