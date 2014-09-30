MANILA, Sept 30 Medium-sized Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said it decided to defer a 4.5-billion peso ($100.38 million) stock rights offering because of a potential private placement by Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd.

"RCBC is in the process of negotiating the transaction documents with Cathay Financial for the proposed transaction," the lender told the local stock exchange, adding that both sides agreed to negotiate until Dec. 31.

The 1-to-11 stock rights offering, approved by RCBC's board of directors in July to beef up its capital, will push through in January if Cathay Financial's buy-in is not finalised by the year-end, the local bank said. (1 US dollar = 44.8300 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ryan Woo)