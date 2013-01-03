BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces recent contract award
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
Jan 2 Private-equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management LLC has closed a deal to buy a majority stake in music performance-rights company SESAC Inc for about $600 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
Rizvi will buy 75 percent of SESAC, which has been on the block for months and received interest from various private-equity firms, the Journal said. ()
SESAC, founded in 1930, represents artists such as Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond and Rush.
Rizvi Traverse and SESAC could not be reached for comment outside business hours.
The New York Post earlier reported the deal talks.
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index