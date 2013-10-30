FRANKFURT Oct 30 German financial regulator
Bafin said on Wednesday that it would not reach a decision
quickly on a new offer by RHJ International for
BHF-Bank, which is owned by Deutsche Bank.
The Bafin statement comes shortly after Kleinwort Benson
owner RHJ said it expected regulatory approval for its new offer
for BHF "in the coming weeks".
A Bafin spokesman, however, said that the changed conditions
and structure in RHJ's new proposal meant that it would need to
submit to the approval process anew.
"For that reason, no decision is to be expected in the short
term," the Bafin spokesman said.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Thomas Atkins)