July 27 Chicago-based independent futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates appointed Tony Dalton head of foreign exchange division in its New York office.

Dalton, who joined on Monday, has worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2012 to 2014.

He has also worked at ABN AMRO and Barclays Bank Plc . (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)