FOREX-Commodities nerves grow after Fed boosts dollar
* Dollar gains broadly after Fed keeps door open to June move
July 27 Chicago-based independent futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates appointed Tony Dalton head of foreign exchange division in its New York office.
Dalton, who joined on Monday, has worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2012 to 2014.
He has also worked at ABN AMRO and Barclays Bank Plc . (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Dollar gains broadly after Fed keeps door open to June move
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD