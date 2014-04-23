(Adds details from decision, case history, comments,
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 23 A U.S. appeals court has
revived a European Union lawsuit accusing R.J. Reynolds of
running a global money-laundering scheme with organized crime
groups that involved the smuggling of drugs and cigarettes.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a
lower court judge erred in finding that a U.S. anti-racketeering
law known as RICO did not cover foreign conduct, barring claims
by France, Germany, Italy and 23 other European countries.
In a lawsuit begun in 2002, the EU had sued RJ Reynolds and
related entities for unspecified damages, accusing them of
running a decade-long scheme involving Colombian and Russian
crime syndicates that hurt economies and legitimate
marketplaces, and deprived member nations of tax revenue.
RJ Reynolds is now part of Reynolds American Inc,
the 2nd-largest U.S. tobacco company, whose cigarette brands
include Camel and Pall Mall.
Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, Circuit Judge
Pierre Leval said the U.S. Congress "unmistakably" intended RICO
to cover conduct such as RJ Reynolds' alleged wrongdoing.
He said this was because some of the criminal laws
underlying RICO necessarily involve foreign conduct, and that
violating those laws can provide a basis for a finding of
"racketeering activity" that is punishable under RICO.
"Indeed, it is hard to imagine why Congress would
incorporate these statutes as RICO predicates if RICO could
never have extraterritorial application," he wrote. RICO stands
for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
The case is the latest to turn on a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court
decision, Morrison v. National Australia Bank, that found a
presumption against applying U.S. laws to conduct that occurred
outside the country.
Wednesday's decision overturned a 2011 dismissal of claims
brought under federal and New York state law by U.S. District
Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn. It returned the case to his
court for further proceedings.
Bryan Hatchell, a Reynolds American spokesman, said the
company is considering its options, including an appeal.
"Several alternative grounds for dismissing the case exist,
and we will ask the district court to dismiss the case again on
those grounds," he said. "We continue to believe that the
lawsuit is entirely baseless in both fact and law."
NO CARTE BLANCHE
As described by the 2nd Circuit, the alleged scheme began
with the smuggling of illegal narcotics into Europe by Colombian
and Russian crime groups, with euro-denominated proceeds from
the sale of those drugs then "laundered" by money brokers.
Importers would allegedly use these proceeds later to buy RJ
Reynolds cigarettes via wholesalers, with payments and shipments
shielded from government scrutiny. Brokers using funds derived
from the importers would then allegedly repeat the cycle.
The EU accused the RJ Reynolds entities of essentially
directing the scheme from the United States, using U.S. mails
and wires and frequent travel by employees to Colombia.
In dismissing the case, Garaufis said RICO did not apply
because the scheme was centered on foreign crime groups
operating outside the country.
Leval, however, said that standard could create "illogical"
results, such as immunizing people from RICO liability for
murders and kidnappings in the United States simply because they
were done in conjunction with a foreign enterprise.
"Surely the presumption against extraterritorial application
of United States laws does not command giving foreigners carte
blanche to violate the laws of the United States in the United
States," he wrote.
"We conclude that RICO applies extraterritorially if, and
only if, liability or guilt could attach to extraterritorial
conduct under the relevant RICO predicate," Leval added.
The 2nd Circuit took more than two years to decide the case,
having heard oral arguments on Feb. 24, 2012.
John Halloran, a lawyer for the EU countries, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
In afternoon trading, Reynolds American shares were down 62
cents at $54.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is European Community v. RJR Nabisco Inc et al, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-2475.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)