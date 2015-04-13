NEW YORK, April 13 A U.S. appeals court on
Monday refused to reconsider its April 2014 revival of a
European Union lawsuit accusing R.J. Reynolds of running a
global money-laundering scheme that involved the smuggling of
drugs and cigarettes.
By an 8-5 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York let stand a ruling by a three-judge panel allowing the EU
to pursue claims that R.J. Reynolds ran a decade-long scheme
involving Colombian and Russian crime syndicates that hurt
economies and legitimate marketplaces, and deprived member
nations of tax revenue.
R.J. Reynolds is now part of Reynolds American Inc,
the 2nd-largest U.S. tobacco company, whose cigarette brands
include Camel and Pall Mall.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)