By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 13 A sharply divided U.S.
appeals court on Monday cleared the way for the European Union
to pursue its lawsuit accusing R.J. Reynolds of running a global
money-laundering scheme that involved drug and cigarette
smuggling.
By an 8-5 vote that prompted four written dissents, the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York let stand an April
2014 ruling by a three-judge panel of the same court in favor of
France, Germany, Italy and 23 other European countries.
These countries accused R.J. Reynolds of directing a
decade-long scheme from the United States that involved the
smuggling of illegal narcotics into Europe by Colombian and
Russian crime groups, the laundering of proceeds from the sale
of these drugs, and the use of these proceeds by importers to
buy R.J. Reynolds cigarettes.
The European Union said this hurt its economies and
legitimate markets, deprived member nations of tax revenue, and
violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act,
a U.S. anti-racketeering law. The lawsuit began in 2002.
R.J. Reynolds is part of Reynolds American Inc, the
2nd-largest U.S. tobacco company, whose brands include Camel and
Pall Mall. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company is
awaiting regulatory approval to buy rival Lorillard Inc.
Neither R.J. Reynolds nor its lawyers immediately responded
to requests for comment. The company has called the lawsuit
baseless.
A lawyer for the EU countries did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The 2nd Circuit has been a leader in limiting the use of
U.S. law to police foreign conduct, in the wake of a 2010 U.S.
Supreme Court decision finding a presumption against doing so.
But the three-judge panel said that because some criminal
laws underlying RICO involved foreign conduct, violations could
provide a basis for punishment under that law.
It also said the U.S. Congress "unmistakably" intended RICO
to cover R.J. Reynolds' alleged conduct.
Circuit Judge José Cabranes, one of the five dissenters,
called Monday's "regrettable" decision "a case of Congress
giving an inch and the panel taking a mile," which wrongly opens
the doors of U.S. courthouses to many civil RICO claims.
"If this decision remains undisturbed, the prevailing
plaintiffs here, the European Community and its member states,
will have achieved a pyrrhic victory," he wrote. "Why? Because
its citizens, natural and corporate, are among the likely
targets of future RICO actions."
The case is European Community v. RJR Nabisco Inc et al, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-2475.
