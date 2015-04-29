VIENNA, April 29 Net profit at
Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich fell 78 percent
in 2014 to 36.4 million euros ($40 million) as it absorbed hits
from the group's loss-making eastern Europe arm and built
provisions for exposure to "bad bank" Heta.
The Raiffeisen bank in the province of Upper Austria passed
health checks of big euro zone lenders last year, when it came
under direct supervision of the European Central Bank.
It reported on Thursday a group common equity Tier 1 capital
ratio of 11.2 percent of risk-weighted assets and an overall
capital ratio 14.7 percent, well above regulatory minimums.
With a stake of nearly 15 percent, RLB OOe is the
third-biggest shareholder in Raiffeisen Zentralbank
(RZB), the unlisted parent of emerging Europe arm Raiffeisen
Bank International (RBI).
RBI skipped a 2014 dividend and is drastically restructuring
to conserve capital. RZB said this month it
would also not pay a dividend on 2014 results after losing 323
million euros, dragged down by RBI.
Heta Asset Resolution, set up last year to wind
down the rump of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, had debt
repayments frozen by the FMA market watchdog last month after an
audit exposed the vehicle was undercapitalised.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
