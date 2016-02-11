Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
Feb 11 Fund manager Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) appointed Phil Reid as head of wholesale asset management to build the team to support its new and existing products and services.
Reid will join RLAM shortly from HSBC where he most recently was head of UK wholesale at HSBC Global Asset Management.
He will report to RLAM's head of distribution, Rob Williams. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* WhereverTV selects QYOU for new OTT streaming service in Latin America