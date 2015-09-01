VIENNA, Sept 1 Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich's first-half net profit rose 123 percent to 169.3 million euros ($191.17 million) as its investment financing business grew and it booked lower risk provisions.

Its core equity tier (CET) 1 ratio stood at 12 percent at the end of June, up from 11.2 percent at year-end, it said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Maria Sheahan)