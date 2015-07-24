MUMBAI, July 24 India's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday posted a slightly better-than-expected 11.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in margins at its core refining and petrochemicals businesses.

Reliance said net profit rose to 63.18 billion rupees ($987 million) on a standalone basis in its fiscal first quarter to June 30, from 56.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company, which runs the world's largest refinery complex, to report a net profit of 63.08 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 64.0100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)