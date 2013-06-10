NEW YORK, June 9 IHS Inc said on Sunday
that it struck a deal to buy privately held R.L. Polk & Co, the
owner of used-car history provider Carfax and a leading provider
of auto industry data.
The company did not disclose a deal value.
R.L. Polk - which has been family-owned for more than 140
years - told Reuters in March that it was exploring its options,
including a sale of the company. Industry experts said then that
the business could attract bids of about $1
billion.
IHS calls itself a "global information company" and owns
businesses including defense publication Jane's, energy research
firm CERA and economics firm Global Insight.