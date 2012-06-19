UPDATE 1-Sailing-Sweden to face New Zealand in America's Cup Challenger final
* America's Cup match against Oracle Team USA begins June 17 (Adds details, quotes)
(Corrects headline to read COO not CFO)
LONDON, JUNE 19 - LONDON, June 19 RM PLC : * Appoints David Brooks as Chief Operating Officer
* America's Cup match against Oracle Team USA begins June 17 (Adds details, quotes)
TORONTO, June 9 A Canadian appeals court judge has refused a bail request by Karim Baratov, whom U.S. prosecutors have charged worked with Russian agents in a high-profile breach of Yahoo Inc email accounts.