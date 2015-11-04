BRIEF-GM announces deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
Nov 4 Asset management company River and Mercantile Group PLC (R&M) appointed Mayan Uthayakumar as an equity analyst in its equity solutions division.
Uthayakumar, who previously worked at Sanford C. Bernstein, will be reporting to portfolio managers Dan Hanbury, Hugh Sergeant and Philip Rodrigs. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
* Goldman Sachs held 5.176 percent of the Italian bank as of April 21 through various derivatives contracts - market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)