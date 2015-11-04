Nov 4 Asset management company River and Mercantile Group PLC (R&M) appointed Mayan Uthayakumar as an equity analyst in its equity solutions division.

Uthayakumar, who previously worked at Sanford C. Bernstein, will be reporting to portfolio managers Dan Hanbury, Hugh Sergeant and Philip Rodrigs. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)