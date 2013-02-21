BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
LONDON Feb 21 RM PLC : * Auto alert - RM PLC final dividend 2.25 pence per share * Martyn Ratcliffe to step down as chairman in the summer * FY revenue from retained operations up 0.8% to £285.9 million * FY profit before tax of £8.4 million
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabian water and power utility Marafiq is seeking a financial adviser for acquisitions and other deals that could include the company floating a stake on the stock market, according to financial sources.