China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
Nov 6 RM Rheiner Management AG :
* Says at Sept. 30, net loss before taxes of 105,000 euros
* Says fixed outlook for FY result not possible
* Aim is for balanced FY result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.