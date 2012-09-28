(Refiles to change headline to lower case from upper case)
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Banco Santander Totta launched an
unusual offer this week to exchange three Portuguese Hipototta
RMBS tranches it had previously failed to buy back in full for a
retained covered bond due January 2014.
Below-par liability management exercises can be an effective
way to boost capital ratios, but the desire to switch the notes
to securities held by the originator is a new tactic. And it
could be replicated in the peripheral market, where large
amounts of bonds are likely to have been retained by originators
when public market access was restricted.
The three bonds have about EUR1.2bn outstanding, so
tendering for them would require a decent sum of cash. But the
proposed exchange - if it were successful - would enable the
originator to complete the offer without paying more cash, said
one source involved in the process.
Investors can benefit from reduced exposure to Portuguese
RMBS and shortened duration risk. Slow prepayment rates, of just
1.51% in July 2012 compared with 2.65% a year earlier, according
to Moody's, have pushed out the average life of Portuguese RMBS.
The source estimated that average lives of some of the notes in
question were up to nine years - they could be slashed to just
15 months in the exchange.
JP Morgan analysts said in a research note that the improved
terms for repo collateral at the ECB could persuade investors to
tender (Hipocat 4A and 5A2 haircuts are 16% and 26%,
respectively, versus 1.5% for a covered bond), adding that
accounting treatment was likely to be the decisive factor for
decision-making.
Those classifying the bonds as held to maturity would be
unable or unlikely to tender, while those marking them as
available for sale could take advantage of the offer, the
analysts suggested.
Another research analyst questioned whether certain
investors would actually be able to participate. He said that at
least one bad bank with which he was in contact was permitted to
sell bonds, but prohibited from taking on additional debt.
UNCLEAR PREMIUM
The originator is offering a minimum exchange price of 85% for
Hipototta 1A, 78% for Hipototta 4A and at least 75% for
Hipototta 5A2. But the bonds' premium is difficult to gauge,
given their illiquidity. One dealer estimated a five to
seven-point pick-up, while another said the last trades he had
noted were in March, quoting 67.5/68.5 for Series 5A2. Three
other traders saw no prices.
These bonds were the subject of a tender offer in March,
where the bank reclaimed EUR309m, paying 80%, 73.5% and 70%
compared with minimum levels of 78%, 68% and 65%. European ABS
has rallied since then, and so a few points have been added to
the minimum price.
One difference between the March offer and this one is the
format. The previous offer was a modified Dutch auction, where
an average price is paid for the bonds successfully tendered.
But Totta has now opted for the increasingly popular choice of
an unmodified auction - where it assesses each price
individually.
The objective is to convert the RMBS into the January 2014
covered bond paying six-month Euribor plus 250bp with a cash
price of 98.50. The conversion amount is calculated by dividing
the exchange price on the RMBS by the sum of the covered bond
price plus accrued interest, and multiplying it by the current
outstanding amount of the RMBS tendered.
The originator will cap the offer at EUR600m of covered
bonds. The exchange deadline is October 8 2012. Dealer managers
are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Santander GBM and UBS.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre)