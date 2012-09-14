LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Dutch RMBS issuers are close to
launching the Dutch Securitisation Association (DSA), which will
see all the major Dutch RMBS originators sign up to standardised
reporting, standard definitions of 200 terms, and prospectus
structure.
The Dutch initiative comes at the end of a two-year process
which has run alongside the ECB's loan-level data project and
the Prime Collateralized Securities labelling initiative.
Reports that the Dutch issuer community had threatened to
boycott the ECB-backed European DataWarehouse (ED) were
inaccurate, according to two people familiar with the
discussions.
Dutch issuers declined to fund the ED project during its
fundraising phase early on, and are concerned that the
ECB-sponsored scheme is being overseen by a private company,
rather than a membership association. However, the Dutch issuer
community are negotiating with the ED and ECB to see if these
concerns can be addressed.
The aims of the Dutch project are more modest than the ECB
or PCS initiative. The idea has come from the Dutch issuer
community, with the objective of safeguarding access to
securitisation funding and improving the image of the product,
rather than being an initiative led by a central bank.
Dutch RMBS meeting the DSA standards will not be formally
certified, monitored or verified - instead, issuers will
represent in their prospectuses that their deal information is
correct and compliant with DSA standards, and post their data in
the correct format to the website.
Enforcement is based on a "comply or explain" model, and it
is hoped that market discipine will help to bring issuers into
line. Deficiencies will be more obvious once issuers have their
investor reports in standard format and directly comparable.
The information should also be more accessible than other
transparency initiatives - rather than requesting a password
from the issuer, as with the Bank of England loan-level data,
the DSA will publish its information on a publicly available
website.
This will collate new, more detailed investor reports,
alongside the standardised prospectuses and definitions. Anyone,
regardless of accreditation, should be able to access the
information, which will be in a user-friendly format for
databases and cashflow modelling.
Provisional members of the association, which should be
legally incorporated from October 1, are ABN Amro, ING,
Rabobank, AEGON, Delta Lloyd, SNS Bank, and NIBC. Affiliate
members are WestlandUtrecht Bank, an ING subsidiary, and Obvion,
a Rabobank subsidiary.
KPMG Nederlands has been leading the project, and has
consulted investors and rating agencies about their
requirements. The Association is searching for a director
responsible for day-to-day operation of the standard, which
should be formally launched by October 31.
So far the scheme only covers RMBS, but could be expanded to
other securitisation asset classes.
The Dutch regulatory authorities are also said to be
supportive of the initiative, though have not offered any
specific regulatory concessions in exchange for successful
operation of the scheme.
Fitch said it expects the standard of Dutch reporting, as
measured by its five star grading system, to improve when the
scheme is launched.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson)