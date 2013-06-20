June 20 (IFR) - Rating agency sniping has reared its head
again, this time directed by Moody's at a mortgage-lending
platform co-owned by mortgage-bond pioneer Lewis Ranieri.
The ratings firm on Thursday published a critical assessment
of New Penn Financial, the mortgage-origination platform bought
by Ranieri's mortgage-finance firm Shellpoint Partners two years
ago.
The timing of Moody's report is significant, as Shellpoint
this week is marketing its inaugural private-label RMBS, the
US$251.3m SAFT 2013-1, sole-led by underwriter Credit Suisse.
All of the loans, which are mostly prime jumbo, were originated
off of the New Penn Financial platform.
Moody's was not chosen to rate the deal. Standard & Poor's,
DBRS, Kroll, and Fitch each assigned the senior tranche of the
transaction a Triple A rating with 10% credit enhancement.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Moody's said that New Penn's mortgage-lending platform is
too new and untested, and wrote a negative "originator review"
of the Shellpoint-owned company. The ratings firm described New
Penn as "a below average originator of prime, jumbo residential
mortgage loans".
Moody's said the company, which was bought by Shellpoint two
years ago, has "liberal lending guidelines that: allows foreign
national borrowers, uses assets for income, and has
debt-to-income (DTI) ratios as high as 58%."
Additionally, the company had high turnover in its
underwriting team in 2012, and "weak reserve requirements
compared to other jumbo originators," the agency wrote.
New Penn is a relatively new mortgage originator, having
been in business for just five years.
Shellpoint Partners LLC, co-founded in 2010 by Ranieri, has
owned New Penn for about two years and is the driving force
behind its origination growth of jumbo and other types of loans
that are ineligible for sale or securitization to Fannie Mae or
Freddie Mac.
Ranieri was said to have coined the term "securitization"
when he headed up the mortgage-bond department of Salomon
Brothers in the late seventies and early eighties, where he
helped to price the first-ever private mortgage-backed security.
The Shellpoint deal came out today with relatively wide
price guidance on the Class A tranche: Interpolated swaps plus
240bp to 245bp.
Market experts said that yesterday's FOMC/Bernanke
announcement contributed to the spread volatility, although an
ongoing supply/demand imbalance in non-agency MBS has buffeted
the market as well, possibly affecting investor reception to the
transaction.
Dealers are said to be long non-agency RMBS product, mainly
as a result of the Lloyd's US$8.7bn BWIC auction from two weeks
ago.
"Pricing will no doubt be impacted by the recent Fed-induced
wholesale retrenchment in asset prices, but I think also by some
of the supply/demand imbalance engendered by the Lloyds sale,"
said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer of the
United Nations Federal Credit Union.
"So I would expect RMBS prices generally to come under
renewed pressure as quarter-end draws near. It's an interesting
set-up here for this (Shellpoint) deal."
Sullivan suggested investors would likely require a
significant amount of concession on the deal to account for
spread volatility.
Moody's admitted that New Penn adequately vets borrower
income and employment, and has "good procedures for rooting out
fraud for loans made to non-foreign national borrowers."
However, "the number and seasoning of the loans are
insufficient for Moody's to give any weight to New Penn's early
loan performance at this time," Moody's said. The ratings firm
regards New Penn's loan performance as too recent to assess
correctly.
New Penn originated just 158 jumbo loans during the review
period -- not enough for a meaningful assessment, Moody's added.
Moreover, New Penn has a "small appraisal management team
with no licensed appraisers on staff," wrote a team of Moody's
analysts led by Kathryn Kelbaugh.