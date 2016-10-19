BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
(Adds detail)
Oct 19 Swedish retailer RNB said on Wednesday it saw good prospects for markedly higher profits in the new fiscal year after it posted a rise in fourth quarter core earnings.
* Says sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 3.7 percent
* Says Board of Directors proposes an unchanged dividend of SEK 0.25 per share (0.25)
* Q4 operating income before restructuring costs totaled SEK 16 mln (12)
* Operating income amounted to SEK 6 mln (12)
* "RNB has a good basis for delivering clear improvements in earnings during the 2016/2017 fiscal year compared to present year," RNB CEO Magnus Hakansson said in the report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.