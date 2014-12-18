Dec 18 Rnb Retail And Brands Publ

* Q1 sales in comparable stores increased during the quarter by +4.5%, compared to the market's decrease of -2.2% (Swedish Retail and Wholesale Trade Research Institute's (HUI))

* Q1 Net sales totaled SEK 509 M (595, including the divested operation (JC))

* Q1 Operating income amounted to SEK 23 million (9, including divested operation (JC)) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)