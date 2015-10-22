Oct 22 Drivers can be distracted for as long as
27 seconds after performing activities such as changing music or
dialing a phone number, even when using hands-free technologies,
according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
The results raise "new and unexpected concerns" about the
use of phones and vehicle information systems while driving, the
non-profit group, part of the AAA motoring organization, said in
a report released on Thursday.
"The results indicate that motorists could miss stop signs,
pedestrians and other vehicles while the mind is readjusting to
the task of driving," AAA Foundation Chief Executive Peter
Kissinger said in a statement.
Even using voice-activated technologies such as Apple's Siri
and Microsoft's Cortana pose hidden dangers for drivers, the
study found. Among these hands-free technologies, Google Now
achieved the best rating, meaning it was the least distracting.
Among vehicles tested, the least level of distraction was
seen in General Motors' Chevy Equinox while the highest
was in Mazda Motor Corp's Mazda 6.
Automakers and technology companies such as Apple Inc
, Google Now maker Alphabet Inc and LG Corp
are counting on demand for complex vehicle
communications and entertainment systems to help boost growth.
However, road safety concerns could result in greater
regulatory scrutiny of such systems.
The research was carried out by Dr. David Strayer and Dr.
Joel Cooper of the University of Utah.
A total of 257 drivers aged 21-70 participated in the study
of 2015 model-year vehicles, while 65 additional drivers ages
21-68 tested Siri, Cortana and Google Now.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)