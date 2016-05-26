BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 1, for 2015
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2
