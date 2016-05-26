May 26 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 1, for 2015

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pxPHiq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)