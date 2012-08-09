* National Oilwell to pay $60 a share, a 28 pct premium
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders
* R&M shares jump 27 pct, NOV up 0.7 pct
Aug 9 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, said it will buy Robbins
& Myers Inc for $2.54 billion to expand its product line
of well tools, pumps and valves.
Robbins & Myers shareholders will receive $60 per share, a
28 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close of $46.80 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending
approval of two-thirds of R&M shareholders, the companies said.
The purchase is National Oilwell Varco's biggest since its
2008 buy of Grant Prideco in 2008, according to Barclays analyst
James West, and is likely to add about 25 cents per share to its
2013 earnings.
"With roughly $1.9 billion in cash on its balance sheet,
most of which is held in operations outside the U.S., we assume
the company will likely have to borrow all $2.5 billion to fund
the deal," West said in a note to investors.
National Oilwell Varco did not immediately respond to a
query on how it would fund the deal.
R&M has sought to streamline it operations since its
purchase of T-3 Energy Services early last year, and had created
two main business segments, energy services and process and flow
control.
The company's largest shareholder is M.H.M. & Co, which is
majority owned by descendants of Maynard H. Murch, an Ohio
banker who died in 1966 and is credited with putting together
Whirlpool Corp.
M.H.M. owned about 12 percent, or 5.2 million shares, of the
company, according to filings from late last year. That stake
was valued at about $242 million before the deal was announced.
National Oilwell Varco's chairman, Thomas P. Loftis, also
owns Loftis Investment LLC, which is a general partner of
M.H.M., according to the company's website.
R&M has an ongoing labor dispute at its Moyno manufacturing
facility in Springfield, Ohio, where workers rejected a contract
and halted work in March. R&M said in a recent Securities and
Exchange filing that operations at the facility have continued
during the dispute.
R&M's earnings before interest and taxes for the first three
fiscal quarters of its reporting year were $171.6 million on
sales of $760 million, about half of which came from outside the
United States.
Citigroup Global Markets acted as lead financial adviser and
Thompson Hine LLP acted as legal adviser to R&M. Fulbright &
Jaworski LLP acted as legal adviser to National Oilwell Varco.
National Oilwell Varco's shares erased early losses to trade
up 0.7 percent to 76.88 per share, while R&M shares jumped 27
percent to $59.50.