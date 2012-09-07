* CVC, Advent, Permira weighing final bids -sources
* AMG, Macquarie also among interested parties -sources
* Robeco seen valued at more than 2 billion euros -sources
* Bids due Sept. 18; some suitors in talks to team up
By Simon Meads and Soyoung Kim and Sophie Sassard
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 7 Rabobank's asset
management arm, Robeco, is expected to fetch more than 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion), as several private equity firms and asset
managers line up for the next round of bids due later this
month, according to people familiar with the matter.
New York-based asset manager AMG and Australian bank
Macquarie Group Ltd, as well as buyout firms Advent
International, CVC Capital Partners and Permira Advisers LLP,
are among the parties evaluating offers, the people said.
Final bids are due on Sept. 18, the people said, although
one of the sources cautioned the date could still be pushed back
as the bidders are in continuing due diligence.
Because of the size of the business - which one of the
sources said could fetch as much as 3 billion euros - some of
the private equity firms have been in talks to team up for final
bids.
For example, CVC is currently considering teaming up with
Advent, after initial talks to join forces with TA Associates
fell apart, one of the sources said.
Robeco and the potential bidders declined to comment or were
not available for comment.
Raboank, the Netherlands' largest retail bank, kicked off
the sale of Robeco in the spring after it lost its triple-A
credit rating from Standard & Poor's last year and sought to
prepare for stricter capital rules on European banks.