AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 Dutch asset manager Robeco NV has appointed former Aberdeen Asset Management chief strategist David Steyn to succeed Roderick Munsters as chief executive on Nov. 1.

Munsters announced his intention to step down on Sept. 8, saying it was a "natural moment" for him to leave, two years after Robeco's acquisition by Japan's Orix Corp.

Robeco has 273 billion euros ($313 billion) in assets under management and reported net profit last year of 228 million euros ($261 million). ($1 = 0.8731 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)