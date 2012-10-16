Oct 16 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Tuesday it added seven veteran advisers who managed $970 million in client assets to its private wealth management group, expanding its footprint in Texas, Nebraska and Maryland.

In Texas, adviser Fred Gartrell moved to Baird from Charles Schwab & Co, where he managed $425 million in client assets. Gartrell had been with Charles Schwab Corp's broker-dealer for four years before moving to Baird last week. He joined Baird's Fort Worth office as a vice president.

Also on the move in Texas, advisers Ken Belter and Will Schaffler joined Baird as a team from Citigroup Global Markets, where they managed $130 million in client assets. The advisers both joined Baird as vice presidents and are based out of the firm's Dallas office.

In Nebraska, advisers Jon Narmi, Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski moved to Baird from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where they managed $330 million in client assets. The three were legacy Citigroup Smith Barney advisers who joined Morgan Stanley after their firm merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth business in 2009.

The advisers joined Baird as a team, based out of the firm's Omaha office. Jon Narmi, a 40-year industry veteran, joined Baird as a director, while Charlie Narmi and Rynaski joined Baird as vice presidents.

In Maryland, adviser Jim Vermilye moved to Baird from LPL Financial, where he managed $85 million in client assets. Vermilye joined Baird as a senior vice president based out of the firm's Easton office.

Milwaukee-based Baird, which currently has about 700 advisers across the United States, said it has added more than 250 financial advisers and branch managers to its private wealth management group since the beginning of 2009. Many of those hires were industry veterans who joined the firm from big U.S. brokerages.