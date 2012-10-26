Oct 26 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Friday it
hired a veteran branch manager in Minnesota from UBS Wealth
Management Americas.
Karen Heintz joined Baird on Thursday from the St. Paul
branch of UBS , where she supervised 24
financial advisers who managed $3.1 billion in client assets.
Heintz, who will manage Baird's Edina, Minnesota, office,
spent eight years at UBS, where she also held roles as a complex
manager and financial adviser.
Regulatory records show that earlier in her career she
worked at Piper Jaffray & Co and RBC Dain Rauscher,
which is now known as RBC Wealth Management.
UBS could not immediately be reached for comment.
Milwaukee-based Baird currently has about 700 advisers
across the United States.