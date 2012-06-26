June 26 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Tuesday it
added five veteran advisers to the firm's private wealth
management group, expanding its footprint in California, Oregon
and Texas.
The advisers, who managed $460 million in client assets at
their old firms, came from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Merrill
Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities and MML Investors Services.
"We've hired a lot of longstanding, wirehouse-type of
advisers that are looking for something different," said Baird's
private wealth chief operating officer Matt Curley in an
interview on Tuesday, referring to advisers who have joined the
firm from the brokerage units of big banks.
Curley said Baird, which has transitioned 23 new advisers to
the firm so far in 2012, has also had a lot of interest from
wirehouse brokers who originally started their careers at
smaller, regional firms.
"That's the secret sauce for those financial advisers
looking to come back to a firm where they grew up," he said.
In California, adviser Patty Estopinal joined Baird's
Roseville office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where
she managed $175 million in client assets. Estopinal, who had
been in the industry for more than two decades, had been with
Citigroup's Smith Barney since 1993 and was with Lehman
Brothers and E.F. Hutton prior to that.
In Oregon, advisers Matthew Fields and Tonya Nichols moved
to Baird as a team from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage owned by
Bank of America. The advisers, based in Portland,
managed $170 million in client assets at Merrill.
Also on the move, advisers Jayson Bales and Steve Phillips
joined Baird in Texas. Bales, based in Dallas, came from MML
Investors Services, while Phillips, based in Fort Worth, came
from J.P. Morgan Securities. The advisers managed $115
million in client assets at their old firms.
Baird, which currently has about 700 advisers across the
United States, plans to add 65 new advisers by year-end.
"We're on pace to achieve that for this year," said Curley,
noting that the firm plans to eventually increase its total
adviser headcount to around 800 to 850 advisers over the next
few years.
So far in 2012, the average production for Baird's veteran
adviser hire is $953,000 in annual revenue generation.
Typically, a production of that size would translate to just
under $100 million in client assets.