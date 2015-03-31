(Adds details, quote, in paragraphs 4-8)
WASHINGTON, March 31 German-based auto parts
company Robert Bosch GmbH agreed to plead guilty to
fixing the prices of spark plugs and other auto parts, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The company agreed to pay a criminal fine of $57.8 million.
The company's settlement is the most recent in a long list
of auto parts makers - 34 in total - who have pleaded guilty or
agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices of more than 30 types of
car parts, including seat belts, ball bearings, radiators,
windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors
and power steering components.
Robert Bosch is accused of rigging bids for spark plugs,
oxygen sensors and starter motors sold to Ford Motor Co,
General Motors Co, and others between 2000 and 2011, the
Justice Department said.
Car makers generally put out "requests for quotation" to
parts makers about three years before they are needed, and the
parts companies then bid to supply them, according to the
complaint.
In this case, the parts makers, Robert Bosch among them,
agreed which bids and price quotations would be sent to certain
engine and car makers, the Justice Department said in its
release. The department did not name the other companies.
"Collusion related to automotive parts was global in nature
as are our efforts to hold responsible companies and individuals
accountable for the resulting harm to U.S. consumers and
businesses," said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brent Snyder
of the Antitrust Division's Criminal Enforcement Program.
The case is United States of America v. Robert Bosch, GmbH
and is in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Michigan. It is case No. 15-20197.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech and Mohammad
Zargham)