BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Robert Bosch is on the lookout for additional acquisitions following the purchase of the remaining 50 percent stake in household appliances joint venture Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH (BSH) for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion).
"We will continue to realise growth opportunities," Bosch chief executive Volkmar Denner told journalists on a call to discuss the acquisition on Monday.
"We will also look at expansion opportunities in the automotive segment," Denner said, after being asked whether Bosch was determined to cut its exposure to the automotive segment.
Bosch, a Stuttgart-based automotive supplier, bought the household appliances maker BSH, a joint venture between Bosch and Siemens, from the industrial conglomerate in a deal announced early Monday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.