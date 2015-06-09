BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
FRANKFURT, June 9 Auto supplier, household goods and power tools company Robert Bosch on Tuesday said it wanted to sell or seek a partner for its starter motors and generators business.
The business has around 6,500 staff, the German company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage: