FRANKFURT Aug 6 Revenue at Robert Bosch's automotive division rose 7 percent in the first six months of 2015, company executive Rolf Bulander told German daily Handelsblatt.

Business development for the rest of 2015 is expected to be "stable", board member Bulander told the paper, adding that the operating margin would be similar to the 7.2 percent seen in 2014.

In 2014, Bosch's automotive division, which has since been renamed Mobility Solutions, posted revenue of 33.3 billion euros ($36.2 billion), Handelsblatt reported in an advance excerpt of its Friday edition.

($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Pravin Char)