FRANKFURT Aug 6 Revenue at Robert Bosch's
automotive division rose 7 percent in the first six
months of 2015, company executive Rolf Bulander told German
daily Handelsblatt.
Business development for the rest of 2015 is expected to be
"stable", board member Bulander told the paper, adding that the
operating margin would be similar to the 7.2 percent seen in
2014.
In 2014, Bosch's automotive division, which has since been
renamed Mobility Solutions, posted revenue of 33.3 billion euros
($36.2 billion), Handelsblatt reported in an advance excerpt of
its Friday edition.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
