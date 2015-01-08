BRIEF-Sinpas REIT reports Q1 revenue of 91.1 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 91.1 MILLION LIRA ($25.43 MILLION) VERSUS 21.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Robert Sarver:
* Robert Sarver confirms that he has made a revised proposal to Rangers International board
* Revised proposal involves investing up to £20 million for majority stake via placing of new shares in Rangers at 20 pence per share
* As part of revised proposal £6.5 million would be made available to Rangers in immediate short-term funding by way of a secured loan
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO