Oct 7 White-collar recruiter Robert Walters Plc
said it expected full-year pretax profit to be ahead of
expectations, reflecting rising staff demand as economies pick
up.
The company, which operates in 24 countries, said it was
beginning to see a rise in hiring activity within the financial
services market in London.
Robert Walters gets about 30 percent of its gross profit
from the UK, where its net fee income - a relevant performance
indicator for recruitment companies - rose 21 percent in the
three months ended Sept. 30.
"The regions and resource solutions continue to drive the UK
(business), albeit it is encouraging to see an improvement in
activity within financial services in London," Investec
Securities analyst Andrew Gibb said in a note.
The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock with a target
price of 375 pence.
Robert Walters, which places workers in engineering, legal,
marketing and banking jobs, reported a 10 percent rise in
third-quarter gross profit at 56.8 million pounds ($91.3
million).
Analysts on average are expecting Robert Walters to report a
full-year pretax profit of 12.99 million pounds, on revenue of
632.3 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in the London-listed company closed at 302.75 pence
on Monday, valuing the business at about 233.3 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6223 British pound)
