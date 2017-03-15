March 15 British recruitment firm Robert Walters
posted on Wednesday a record profit for 2016 on the back
of strong hiring across all of its geographies, with 15
countries it operates in delivering record performances.
The company, which places people in finance, engineering,
legal and marketing jobs, said pretax profit rose 26 percent to
28.1 million pounds ($34.32 million) in the year ended Dec. 31,
2016.
However, Robert Walters, which generates 69 percent of its
net fee income outside of the UK, said confidence and activity
levels among individuals and firms in the UK were negatively
impacted last year by Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Activity in the financial services market in London
particularly declined, said the company, adding that it more
than made up for the fallout due to strength in the commerce
finance market as well as its regional operations that focus on
small- and medium-sized businesses.
"Looking ahead, we remain mindful of the unpredictable
geopolitical environment," Chief Executive Robert Walters said
in a statement.
"However, (Robert Walters) global footprint coupled with the
range of recruitment services we provide positions us well to
maximise opportunities for growth as they arise."
($1 = 0.8187 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)