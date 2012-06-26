BRUSSELS, June 26 Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH
gained EU approval on Tuesday to purchase the car
service business of U.S. manufacturer SPX Corp for $1.15
billion.
SPX is selling the unit to focus on its fast-growing flow
technology business. The acquisition will boost world No. 1 car
parts maker Bosch's presence in the North American diagnostics
business.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the European Union, said it did not see any major competition
concerns as a result of the deal, confirming a Reuters report on
Monday.
"The Commission's investigation found that a number of
credible competitors would remain active in the markets
concerned after the proposed transaction," the EU executive said
in a statement.