* Q4 EPS $0.30 vs est $0.31
* Q4 revenue up 14 pct
* Cost of services up 11 pct
Jan 26 Staffing firm Robert Half
International Inc's posted lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter results, hurt by higher cost of services.
For the October-December quarter, net income rose to $42.6
million, or 30 cents per share, from $24.8 million, or 17 cents
per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 14 percent to $973.5 million. Direct cost
of services rose about 11 percent to $586.2 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 31 cents a
share, on revenue of $986.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at
$29.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.