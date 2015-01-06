BRIEF-Dominion to acquire large-scale solar facility under construction in North Carolina
Jan 6 Robert Sarver:
* Robert Sarver confirms that he has made an approach to board of rifc with a view to explore possibility of purchasing entire issued share capital of company
* Robert Sarver is the US financier and majority owner of National Basketball Association franchise Phoenix Suns
* Robert Sarver is the US financier and majority owner of National Basketball Association franchise Phoenix Suns

* Has already provided proof of funds to Rangers board
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering