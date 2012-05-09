May 9 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's
former chairman Robert Stiller sold his stake in Krispy
Kreme Doughnuts Inc on Monday, a regulatory filing
showed.
The sale comes to light a day after Stiller was removed from
his position at Green Mountain for selling his shares in the
company at a time when trading by insiders was prohibited.
Stiller sold about 8.1 million shares of Krispy Kreme,
according to the filing published Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Stiller was removed as Green Mountain chairman
for selling his shares to cover margin calls, following a near
50 percent drop in Green Mountain's stock price since it
reported disastrous quarterly results last week.