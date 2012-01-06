* Q4 group gross profit 46.4 mln stg vs 40.6 mln stg
* Group net fee income for the year up 18 pct to 183.6 mln
stg
* Expects satisfactory outcome for 2011, cautious on 2012
LONDON, Jan 6 British recruitment firm
Robert Walters posted an 18 percent rise in net fees for
2011 and said that it entered this year with caution as tough
economic conditions and weak candidate confidence weigh on the
sector.
The white-collar recruiter, which places people in
accountancy, banking, IT and administration jobs, said on Friday
that net fee income, also known as gross profit, for the year to
December 31 was 183.6 million pounds ($284.20 million).
Stagnant economic growth and cuts to budgets and staff
headcounts across Europe and beyond have slowed many recruitment
markets around the world. As such, people are less confident to
move jobs, leaving recruiters looking to regions such as Asia
Pacific to drive growth.
"We will run the business as we have in previous times of
economic uncertainty, through sensible cost management and long
term investment in those markets offering strong growth
opportunities," Chief Executive Robert Walters said in a
statement, adding that he expected a "satisfactory outcome for
2011 as a whole".
Fourth-quarter gross profit was up 14 percent to 46.4
million pounds, helped by a 16 percent net fee rise in the Asia
Pacific region and a 24 percent rise in Europe led by France and
Germany.
Robert Walters, which makes 74 percent of its income
overseas, said that market conditions in Britain remained
difficult, echoing comments from rivals including Michael Page
and Hays.
For the year just ended, analysts on average are expecting a
group pretax profit of 16 million pounds according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in the firm closed at 163 pence on Thursday, down 50
percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 124
million pounds.