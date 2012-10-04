LONDON Oct 4 Recruitment firm Robert Walters ground out a 1 percent rise in gross profit in the third quarter as a slowdown in the financial services sector in its core Asia Pacific region held back more resilient performances in Europe and Britain.

The white-collar hiring agency, which places people in accountancy, banking, and administration jobs, reported a 5 percent year-on-year fall in Asia Pacific, where it derives half of its gross profit, though investors may be buoyed that the 24.1 million pounds represents sequential quarter on quarter growth.

Shares in the group were down 0.9 percent at 0707 GMT

The highly cyclical recruitment industry was hit hard by the global economic slowdown, causing London-listed firms to turn to new markets for opportunities.

But lower forecasts from the Asian Development Bank for the region and weak services data from China on Wednesday confirmed that even that region is slowing down.

"Asia Pacific has continued to be impacted by the ongoing weakness in the financial services sector," Chief Executive and founder Robert Walters said.

"Trading conditions in the UK, Continental Europe, the Americas and South Africa remained broadly unchanged in the third quarter," he added. The group, which has 47 offices in 23 countries, expanded into Brazil and Australia last year.

In Europe, the third quarter was up 3 percent.

The group said that they saw strong net fee income growth in Germany and France, where President Francois Hollande just unveiled tough belt-tightening measures in his 2013 budget, including a 75 percent tax on the highest earners.

Britain, representing just over a quarter of Robert Walters' business, saw a growth of 8 percent, despite slipping back into recession in the final quarter of 2011.

Headcount also increased after Resource Solutions, the group's recruitment outsourcing business, won a new number of clients.