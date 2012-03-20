March 20 Robert W. Baird & Co has expanded its
private wealth management group, adding 12 veteran advisers who
managed $1.9 billion in client assets at their previous firms,
the Wisconsin-based broker-dealer said on Tuesday.
The new hires, who joined Baird in Colorado, Florida and
North Carolina, came from Charles Schwab, Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors.
"They bring a lot of tenure to the firm," said John Mabee,
vice chairman of Baird's private wealth management group.
Mabee, who heads national recruiting for Baird, said the
firm has benefited from adviser displacement at top U.S.
brokerages, which he said has picked up over the last six
months. "We're getting more people reaching out to us than we
ever had," he said. "We have a pretty good pipeline."
In Colorado, advisers Shawn Smith and Will Norris joined
Baird's Boulder office from Charles Schwab, where they managed
$640 million in client assets. Smith, a two-decade industry
veteran, also serves as a branch manager for the office.
Baird also added a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney team
in Denver. Senior adviser John "Jack" Robinson, who has worked
in the industry for nearly three decades, joined Baird with
advisers Scott Young, Martin "Coley" Hoffman and Brian Robinson.
The team together managed $350 million in client assets at
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
In Florida, advisers Paul Buskey and Jane McGinty joined
Baird's Sarasota office from Wells Fargo Advisors, where they
managed $265 million in client assets. Buskey has been an
adviser for about three decades, starting with A.G. Edwards &
Sons in the early 1980s.
Also in Florida, adviser Scott Woods joined Baird as a
managing director. Woods had worked at Wells Fargo Advisors,
where he managed $390 million in client assets. He splits his
time between Baird's Sarasota office and Durango, Colorado.
In North Carolina, Baird added three advisers from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney. Advisers John Allman and Frances Bobbie
joined the firm's Raleigh office. They managed $150 million in
client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Adviser John Duguid joined Baird, in Charlotte, from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed $135 million in client
assets. Duguid, who started his career two decades ago at
Merrill Lynch, joined Baird as a director.
Baird has roughly 700 advisers across the United States. The
firm said it has hired nearly 250 advisers and branch managers
for its private wealth management group over the past three
years.