Nov 14 Robert Wiseman Dairies Plc posted a 42 percent fall in pretax profit for the first half as it continued to be hit by input price inflation, and said a tough economy was making it more difficult to recover these increased costs.

The Scottish dairy group, which has grown from a humble beginning in Robert Wiseman Senior's family farm in East Kilbride, said it was hurt by three increases in the amount paid for raw milk since March 2011 and by rises in other costs.

The company supplies nearly a third of fresh milk consumed in Britain daily, according to its website.

"We will remain focussed on reducing costs to protect our margins for the remainder of the year," Robert Wiseman said in a statement on Monday.

Inflation in Britain hit a three-year high in September driven by soaring gas and electricity bills, adding to the severe squeeze on Britons' living standards.

For the six months ended Oct. 1, the company's pretax profit was 11.8 million pounds ($19 million), compared with 20.2 million pounds last year. Turnover increased a percent to 457.7 million pounds.

Last week, chilled foods group Dairy Crest reported strong first-half results as higher selling prices offset a rise in input costs and was upbeat on the year.

Robert Wiseman shares, which have fallen nearly 10 percent over the last three months, closed at 281.25 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 200 million pounds. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)