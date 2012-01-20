Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees arrives at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier

LONDON Bee Gees star Robin Gibb has recorded his first classical work with son Robin-John, a process he said helped him recover from serious illness.

The 62-year-old's "The Titanic Requiem", described as a "symphonic concept album", will be released by Warner Music Group's Rhino Entertainment on March 19, the label announced on Friday.

The concert performance premiere will take place in London on April 10, 100 years to the day after the ill-fated passenger liner set sail. It sank after striking an iceberg five days later in one of the most famous maritime disasters in history.

The album was recorded over the last year at Air Studios in London and performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Included on the album is "Don't Cry Alone", featuring lead vocals from Robin Gibb in what has been billed as "the welcome return of one of music's truly unforgettable and distinctive voices."

Gibb said in November that he was recovering after being "very unwell". His representatives have declined to comment on British media reports that the singer was battling liver cancer.

"It has been an incredible experience working with my son RJ," Gibb said in a statement to announce the new album.

"There is a creative freedom and uninhibited state that comes from working with a family member. Working on this album and with RJ has been a driving force, and one that has helped me on the road to recovery."

In October, Gibb was hospitalized for abdominal pain and treated for colon inflammation. After being released by doctors, he issued a statement saying he planned to return to work, according to media reports at the time.

Gibb is one of the two surviving members of the Bee Gees, a band he formed with his twin brother Maurice and older brother Barry. Maurice died in 2003.

They achieved international success with disco hits such as "Stayin' Alive" and "Night Fever."

