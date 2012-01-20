LONDON Jan 20 Bee Gees star Robin Gibb
has recorded his first classical work with son Robin-John, a
process he said helped him recover from serious illness.
The 62-year-old's "The Titanic Requiem", described as a
"symphonic concept album", will be released by Warner Music
Group's Rhino Entertainment on March 19, the label announced on
Friday.
The concert performance premiere will take place in London
on April 10, 100 years to the day after the ill-fated passenger
liner set sail. It sank after striking an iceberg five days
later in one of the most famous maritime disasters in history.
The album was recorded over the last year at Air Studios in
London and performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Included on the album is "Don't Cry Alone", featuring lead
vocals from Robin Gibb in what has been billed as "the welcome
return of one of music's truly unforgettable and distinctive
voices."
Gibb said in November that he was recovering after being
"very unwell". His representatives have declined to comment on
British media reports that the singer was battling liver cancer.
"It has been an incredible experience working with my son
RJ," Gibb said in a statement to announce the new album.
"There is a creative freedom and uninhibited state that
comes from working with a family member. Working on this album
and with RJ has been a driving force, and one that has helped me
on the road to recovery."
In October, Gibb was hospitalized for abdominal pain and
treated for colon inflammation. After being released by doctors,
he issued a statement saying he planned to return to work,
according to media reports at the time.
Gibb is one of the two surviving members of the Bee Gees, a
band he formed with his twin brother Maurice and older brother
Barry. Maurice died in 2003.
They achieved international success with disco hits such as
"Stayin' Alive" and "Night Fever."
